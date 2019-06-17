Bob ‘The Bike Man’ delivers bikes to students at Brightwood Elementary in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Summer vacation began memorably on Monday for 30 students at Springfield’s Brightwood Elementary School.

Bob Charland, whose better known as Bob ‘The Bike Man,’ couldn’t have picked a better day than the last day of school to come calling with 30 bikes for 30 deserving children.

Charland, who suffers from an incurable, degenerative brain ailment began donating bikes to school children two years ago. Since then and including Monday’s donation, he has presented 19 schools with 1,200 bikes. Bob told 22News what warms his heart the most.

“When a child takes a bike home and shares it with a sibling that doesn’t have another bike,” said Charland. ‘That’s the best feeling when they write me cards and letters, that’s the best feeling.”

The arrival of ‘The Bike Man,’ the bikes and his entourage of men and women in blue followed the Brightwood School’s graduation ceremony. The class of 5th-graders will be moving on to middle school in the fall.