Bob “The Bike Man” donates bicycles to students in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Twenty-seven West Springfield school children now own brand new bikes thanks to Bob ‘The Bike Man.’

The convoy of truckloads of children’s bicycles accompanied by police officers made West Springfield Philip G. Coburn Elementary School their destination Friday afternoon.

Robert Charland, better known as Bob “The Bike Man” has so far visited nearly two dozen schools in western Massachusetts, delivering more than 1,400 hundred bikes to deserving children.

Bob told 22News how these events inspire law enforcement officers who accompany him.

“We have Hartford Police, Greenfield Police that comes down, all the surrounding towns lending police officers that absolutely love doing this. The Sheriff’s Department. It’s great feeling, not only us, the kids but all the officers.” Robert Charland

Bob has built an itinerary that includes delivering bikes to schools into next year. Bob Charland suffers from a degenerative brain disease and he plans to continue this good work for as long as possible.

In addition to the bikes and helmets Bob provides, the children benefit from the police officers providing lessons in bike riding safety.

Siren alert! Did you hear sirens at Coburn Elementary School? We sure did! Pedal Thru Youth along with many different… Posted by West Springfield Police Department on Friday, November 8, 2019