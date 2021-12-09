Bob the Bike Man donates bikes to dozens of Springfield students

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some local elementary school students will find a new bicycle under the Christmas tree this year.

Bob the Bike Man Charland made a special stop Thursday evening bringing bicycles and supplies to the students at the Martin Luther King Jr. Charter School.

“We’re going to be able to make these kids smiles. First, this is taken off the burden of the parents that maybe some of the kids wanted a bike and maybe the parents couldn’t afford it this time of the year. And this is one more way to show the positive side of law enforcement, working in lower income communities,” said Bob.

The bikes and supplies were donated by Lowes and Staples. They’ll find a new home with a student for the holidays.

“This is a lower income school. They reached out to us just for a couple of bikes and we said, ‘I’ll tell you what, well give you 40 brand new bikes,” said Bob.

MLK Jr. Charter School is one of the many schools in the area that serves a lot of low income families. Staff at the school reached out to Bob the Bike Man.

“I do believe it will mean so much to our families. It means so much to us as staff just to see that everyone came out to make sure all of our kids are getting something and have something underneath their trees,” said 5th grade science teacher Denice Ranson.

Bob the Bike Man donated more than just bikes. He donated coats, supplies and more but especially brought a smile to these students faces.

Student Tahj May told 22News he is excited because he didn’t have a bike at home until now. The event means a lot to the students and faculty and to the families who have endured so much this year.

If you would like to help Bob the Bike Man and Pedal Thru Youth