SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bob “The Bike Man” Charland and the Hampden County Sheriff Department went to Rebecca M Johnson School in Springfield Thursday to present a custom made bike to a student with disabilities.

Bob has an organization called Pedal Thru Youth where he donates bikes to children to keep them active. The student, Benjamin Brunson, has a genetic disorder called Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome. First responders came together and dressed up as superheroes for Benjamin.

“The bike is amazing within itself but the effort, the coordination that went into it is a total separate thing and it feels awesome that you’re sending your son out and there’s people that genuinely care about him,” said Brandon Brunson, Benjamin’s father.

“It’s awesome because health insurance doesn’t cover custom bikes for kids and I want them to feel that freedom,” said Bob the Bike Man.

April 13th has also been declared Benjamin Roman Brunson Day in the city of Springfield.