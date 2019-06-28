Bob “The Bike Man” gives special bike to woman with seizure disorder

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bob “The Bike Man” Charland made a special delivery in Indian Orchard Thursday.

Bob delivered a bike to Desiree, a 30-year-old woman who suffers from a seizure disorder.

Desiree’s mother spent the past 8 months trying to raise money for a customized bike for her daughter and eventually reached out to Bob Charland for help.

Desiree’s mother told 22News, she began raising money for a bike after she saw her daughter’s smile while riding a bike for the first time.

“The joy that she got just out of that little trip around the campground… I knew at that moment that I had to fulfill my quest of finding a bike for her,” said Elizabeth Perez, Desiree’s mother.

Bob also customized the bike adding a five-point restraint and special adaptive pedals to protect Desirae if she has a seizure.

