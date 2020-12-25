Bob the Bike Man, local police departments help deliver Christmas toys to children

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Robert Charland, better known as “Bob the Bike Man,” is truly a man for all seasons.

Known for giving bikes to deserving children during the school year, Bob has come through with Christmas gifts for children in need. When Bob himself with an abundance of Christmas gifts on his hands, he quickly called local police departments to his Eastfield Mall location to distribute those toys and games as quickly as possible.

Bob wasted no time positioning these presents for immediate delivery to where they’re needed most.

“We have over 600 toys in stock up on our shelves, so we brought them down to our new mall location, reached out to Chicopee, Holyoke, West [Springfield], and Springfield communities and got these delivered in our areas,” Bob told 22News.

As soon as Bob contacted the various police departments, the men and women in blue were there in a flash. Toys from the police to children from the neighborhoods is a time-tested investment in the future.

“This is a wonderful experience. It’s an opportunity to touch base with the community and also to interact with the children, so they don’t have that negative feeling towards police,” said Officer Tony Gibbs.

Whether brightening a child’s life with a bike or a toy, for Robert Charland, who suffers from a degenerative brain disease, it fulfills his wish to do as much good for others as he can during the limited time in his future.