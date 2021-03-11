Bob the Bike Man opens second location at the Eastfield Mall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bob the Bike Man Charland is expanding his ‘Pedal Thru Youth’ initiative to further promote an active and healthy lifestyle.

Pedal Thru Youth opened a second location Thursday at the Eastfield Mall. Unlike the first warehouse site, the newly added space will allow children and their parents to come build the bikes themselves.

It will also be used for the manufacturing of custom bikes for children with disabilities.

“It’s an amazing feeling and my team that we have that we have a place as nice as this to work. Our factory’s ideal for storing stuff and basic repairs but to have something as nice as this, this is a huge win for our program in general,” said Charland.

Since its creation in 2017, Pedal Thru Youth has donated thousands of bikes to children throughout Massachusetts.