SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bob Charland, locally known as ‘The Bikeman,’ was joined by volunteer officers, troops, and deputies at the Pedal Thru Youth store Saturday morning to pick up “cruiser care packs” at the Eastfield Mall.

Care packs are distributed to local police departments who then allocate them to the homeless population in their communities. Work started at 10 a.m. Saturday with police arriving at the store for noon.

“Roughly over 1,100 coats here, and over 1,000 went out to CT State Police, MA State Police. Hartford, Enfield, and Greenfield have a huge homeless population,” said Bob ‘The Bikeman’ Charland.

Charland told 22News he plans on implementing more donations like the one they held on Saturday.