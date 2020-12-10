Bob “The Bikeman” distributes winter supplies for the homeless

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – (WWLP) – Hundreds of winter supplies were collected Wednesday to be distributed to those in need across the region this holiday season.

It’s the holiday season, a time for giving. One Springfield man is once again doing his part to spread some holiday cheer this year. Hundreds of backpacks filled with winter clothing, toiletries, and blankets will be going to those who need it the most this winter.

Bob “The Bikeman,” the man who fixes and donates bikes to less fortunate kids, is giving away these backpacks for those who are homeless across western Massachusetts.

Police departments from Springfield to Greenfield picked the items up on Wednesday for them to hand out to their homeless population while they are out on patrol.

“What better people to do it than the officers who serve those communities because they know exactly where the homeless are that can’t make it to the shelters,” said Bob Charland. “So, myself and a few others have been making backpacks with toiletries, hats, coats and scarves.”

The items are going to local police departments all across western Massachusetts to be distributed to those in need. Of course, just in time for the holidays season. Greenfield police not only picked up dozens of backpacks, but food and bikes too.

“This year we’ve been lucky enough that Bob has built us some wonderful bikes that will go out to our homeless as well and help them get around,” said member of the police department. “That way they can also go to interviews for jobs and other things like that.”

Bob has received numerous awards from local government and community agencies for his contributions to the community. One volunteer said it’s all worth it to see the smiles on everyone’s faces.

“I’ve been with Bob since he started from day one,” said Josh Scaife. Alot of my friends are police officers and doing this just makes me feel good to be down here.”

This is a project Bob has been doing for three years now, he said it never gets old helping those who need it the most.