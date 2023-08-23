EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – An East Longmeadow resident came across a bobcat in their backyard on Tuesday.

Jeff Coles of East Longmeadow sent 22News a photo of a bobcat he spotted in his backyard on Tuesday.

According to Mass.gov, bobcat habitats usually involve mountainous areas such as those that have rocky ledges, hardwood forests, swamps, bogs, and brushy areas near fields. The bobcats become more visible in backyards and residential areas throughout Massachusetts as they adapt to suburban settings.

Bobcat tracks may be mistaken for domestic cats, but bobcats actually appear to have five toes. When leaving their tracks behind, a person may only notice the four toes. However, their fifth doesn’t impress into the ground when it walks, since it is raised high on the forefeet.

