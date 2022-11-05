SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer spotted a bobcat in their backyard in on Saturday in Sixteen Acres.

According to massaudubon.org, bobcats frequent various habitats, but they are shy and elusive, making sightings by people uncommon. Not for this 22News viewer, however. Populations vary across the state, with the highest amount in central and western Massachusetts. Bobcats can cover large territories and they can travel as much as four miles a day.

Photo courtesy of Emily Santaniello of Springfield

Do not attempt to approach one, says massaudubon.org, mainly when they are young. If you can safely take videos or photos of wildlife in your neighborhood, you can send them to reportit@wwlp.com!