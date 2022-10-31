WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A bobcat was seen in Westfield Monday by a resident who was surprised to see the animal using a crosswalk.

“Took these photos (and others) using my 10x zoom on my iPhone 12 Pro around an hour ago. (I was far away from him). Thought it was great he knew to cross on the crosswalk. I called out ‘Bob’ in the first photo and he looked right at me. He was a big cat!” Mary from Westfield

According to massaudubon.org, bobcats frequent various habitats, but they are shy and elusive, making sightings by people uncommon. Do not attempt to approach one, mainly when they are young. As the viewer stated, she was far away from the bobcat when she took the photos.

If you can safely take videos or photos of wildlife in your neighborhood, you can send them to reportit@wwlp.com!