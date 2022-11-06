MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer spotted a bobcat on their porch on Friday in Monson.

This viewer lives near a family of deer, so they were surprised to see their first bobcat. According to massaudubon.org, the bobcat is the only species of wild cat now found in Massachusetts.

Photo courtesy of Britney Galanek of Monson

Populations of bobcats vary across the state, with the highest density in central and western Massachusetts, lower density in the northeast, and they are rare to absent in the southeast. As with all wildlife, do not attempt to approach one, mainly when they have young. Bobcats are known to kill livestock or unsupervised small pets as well.

