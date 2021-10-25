Bob’s Bakery in Chicopee closing

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WWLP)- It’s the end of an era for an iconic Polish bakery in Chicopee.

Bob’s Bakery has been a fixture on Exchange Street in downtown Chicopee for the past 56 years. 22News confirmed that the bakery will close on November 12th.

Longtime customers learning about Bob’s decision are saddened and deeply disappointed.

“Reaction is going to be sad in Chicopee. Because a lot of folks, not only in Chicopee but all over Western Massachusetts, because he’s an icon, everybody knows their, they’re still going to come, I don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Bob Harrington of Chicopee.

Janek, a recent polish immigrant, told 22News buying from Bob’s was like shopping in Poland, “Pazki is the best around, these are better, and just like it is, it is.”

Over the years, Bob’s Polish Bakery has been one of the mainstays in Chicopee’s downtown district. Their doors will close forever the second week in November.