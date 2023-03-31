HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A grand opening celebration is being held for Bob’s Stores at the Holyoke Mall, its first western Massachusetts location.

The new Bob’s Store opened in February on the lower level near the JCPenney. Store members held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning with Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia and Executive Director of the Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce Jordan Hart.

This weekend shoppers can spin the prize wheel and receive exclusive giveaways and the first 100 shoppers will receive gift cards (valued up to $500).

The store hours are as follows:

Monday-Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Bob’s Store was founded in 1954 as a store in Middletown, Connecticut by Bob Lapidus, and now has 27 stores throughout the northeast.

Bob’s Stores features: