HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Bob’s Stores is coming to the Holyoke Mall as its first western Massachusetts location.

The new Bob’s Store will open this winter located on the lower level near the JCPenney, according to the Holyoke Mall.

Bob’s Stores features:

• An average of 20,000 pairs of shoes in every store

• Workwear, team wear, activewear, everyday wear, and hard goods

• Brands like Adidas, Carhartt, Levi’s, Nike, Timberland, and Under Armour

Bob’s Store was founded in 1954 as a store in Middletown, Connecticut by Bob Lapidus, and now has 27 stores throughout the northeast.

They will be open:

• Monday-Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

• Friday-Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

• Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.