Body discovered in Connecticut River in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Authorities are working to identify a body that was found in the Connecticut River in Longmeadow on Monday.

Longmeadow Police Lt. Robert Stocks told 22News a group of people noticed a suspicious object floating in the Connecticut River near the Pioneer Valley Yacht Club in town around 4:33 p.m.

The group called police, who were able to confirm it was a human body floating about 20 feet off-shore. Longmeadow fire officials assisted in pulling the body out due to its decomposition.

The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office told 22News the body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Boston for identification. No further details were provided Tuesday night.

State Police investigators assigned to the DA’s office are investigating along with the Longmeadow Police Department.

