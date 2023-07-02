SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — There was an active police investigation at Magazine Park on Sunday surrounding what appeared to be a body at the park.

When our 22News crews arrived just before 11 a.m. there was what looked like a body laying on the ground with investigators at the scene, and caution tape and evidence markers laid down.

It’s unclear how this person died. We have reached out to Springfield police for more information but we haven’t heard back as of news time.

22News will update this story as more information becomes available.