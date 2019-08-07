Body found in Holyoke “does not appear to be suspicious,” Hampden DA says

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A body that was found in the Community Field Road area in Holyoke on Tuesday is not being considered suspicious, according to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

Hampden DA’s spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, “it does not appear suspicious at this time,” and investigators are still trying to determine the exact nature of the person’s death.

Holyoke Police, Hampden DA investigating body found near Scott Tower

Holyoke Police were called to Community Field Road, near Scott Tower after the body was discovered around 5:30 p.m. According to Sgt. Jorge Monsalve, investigators were in the area for the “active crime scene” until late Tuesday night.

Members of the Holyoke Police Department, State Police Detective Unit assigned to the DA’s Office, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

The body has not been identified.