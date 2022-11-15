SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police were called to the Indian Orchard section of the city after receiving a call about a body in the water Tuesday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday police responded to the 300 block of Water Street and recovered the body of an adult man.

The incident is being investigated as an unattended death by the department’s Detective Bureau.

This is a developing story. 22News will bring you updated information as it becomes available.