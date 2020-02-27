SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police say they are conducting an investigation into an unattended death, following the discovery of a body in the city’s Six Corners neighborhood Thursday.
Ryan Walsh, spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department, told 22News that the body was found by the Mill River in the area of Rifle Street.
He says that it is an unattended death investigation, and not a criminal investigation.
Rifle Street is closed between Allen Street and Central Street. Multiple police cruisers, an ambulance, and fire truck are at the location.
MAP: Rifle Street and Allen Street Springfield, Mass.
Become a 22News Traffic Tracker // Get real-time driving traffic updates and detour information. Download the Waze App.
Latest News:
- Body found near Mill River in Springfield
- WATCH LIVE: New York Stock Exchange
- Illinois man accused of setting fire to home with five people inside
- AG Healey to announce actions that will improve access to behavioral health care
- WATCH LIVE: MA Gaming Commission at MassMutual Center in Springfield
Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.