Body found near Mill River in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police say they are conducting an investigation into an unattended death, following the discovery of a body in the city’s Six Corners neighborhood Thursday.

Ryan Walsh, spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department, told 22News that the body was found by the Mill River in the area of Rifle Street.

He says that it is an unattended death investigation, and not a criminal investigation.

Rifle Street is closed between Allen Street and Central Street. Multiple police cruisers, an ambulance, and fire truck are at the location.

