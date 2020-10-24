Body of accused marijuana trafficker Cory Taylor found inside vacant Holyoke building

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An investigation is underway after the body of an alleged marijuana trafficker, who was wanted by the Massachusetts State Police back in late August and considered armed and dangerous, was found inside an abandoned building in Holyoke Thursday.

Hampden District Attorney’s Office spokesman James Leydon confirmed with 22News Friday night that the body found was identified by the state Medical Examiner’s office as that of 41-year-old Corey Taylor of New Salem.

The cause of Taylor’s death is still being investigated, Leydon said.

Massachusetts State Police investigators assigned to the Hampden DA’s office began searching for Taylor after he made bail and didn’t show up to court after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Pelham.

That traffic stop turned up several large boxes containing about 138 pounds of marijuana. Taylor was initially charged with one count of trafficking in marijuana.

Based on the number of drugs found in his vehicle, State Police Narcotics Unit along with DEA agents searched 2 Fay Road in New Salem, which they described as a “part-time residence of Taylor.” Authorities found a large garage which contained 37 vehicles valued over one million dollars.

Further investigation into Taylor revealed he had been tied to previous police investigations in Holyoke, specifically at 452 Main Street.

Photo: ReportIt from viewer on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020



Photo: Hampden District Attorney’s Office

On Friday, August 22, authorities were granted a search warrant for that Holyoke address. According to the DA’s office, the property is an old converted firehouse that has significant high-end renovations.

The first floor contained eight exotic high-end vehicles.

A further search of the property, which is said to have built-in hidden compartments turned up “a cache of weapons (24 firearms) and ammunition, large quantities of U.S. currency, believed to be several million dollars and over 50 pounds of marijuana.”

After making bail from his marijuana arrest that Friday, authorities say Taylor failed to appear in court for his arraignment the following Monday, prompting a search until his body was discovered inside the Holyoke building Thursday afternoon.

22News is following this developing story. We’ll bring you the latest when we learn more.