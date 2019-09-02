Body of fallen Chicopee soldier returns home

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- The body of an American hero and Chicopee native is now home.

U.S. Army Master Sargent Luis Deleon-Figueroa died from wounds suffered in combat operations while serving in Afghanistan last month.

The body of Master Sergeant Luis Deleon-Figueroa was brought to Westover Metropolitan Airport where he was met by family members, friends and members of his unit.

Dozens, including his fellow members of the 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group honored Master Sergeant Deleon-Figueroa as his body was brought from the plane into the hearse.

The procession continued to the Curran-Jones Funeral Home in West Springfield where dozens of local residents and veterans lined the streets to show their support.

22News spoke with a U.S. Army veteran who said even though he didn’t know Master Sergeant Deleon-Figueroa…he considers him family.

“He’s a brother in arms and I’m here to honor him for paying the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,” Army veteran Michael Chavez said.

22News spoke with Luis Delgado, a veteran from Holyoke who came out for Monday morning’s procession.

He also served in the 7th Special Forces Group many years ago.

“He’s served in areas where I have served so I can relate to where he’s been and what he’s been through what he dedicated to and his ideals, the war, and his cause. I thought I’d come out here and pay respect to him, 7th group special forces and his family,” Delgado said.