Body of Springfield Police officer returns home from Vermont to be laid to rest

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The body of a Springfield Police officer was escorted back to western Massachusetts Monday afternoon.

Officer Aaron McNab died in a swimming accident in Vermont Friday. It was a sad day for police in Vermont and Massachusetts — as they brought one of their own back home to be laid the rest.

Members of the Vermont State Police arrived at the Applebee’s in Greenfield just before noon Tuesday, to transfer Officer McNab’s body back to Springfield. Massachusetts State Police and Springfield Police were there waiting to bring their fellow officer to Curran Jones Funeral home in West Springfield.

Officer McNab died Friday, after drowning at Morey lake in Fairlee, Vermont. His death is considered an accident. Acting Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood announced the death of the 30-year-old officer Saturday afternoon.

“It’s nice to see that our law enforcement form Massachusetts and Vermont to get together and honor this person for his service and the dedication to the state,” said Benjamin Laplante of Greenfield.

Officer McNab’s body arrived at the funeral home just before 1 p.m., with police from Springfield saluting his arrival.

“I’m so glad the community is coming together for this tragedy,” said Lauren Eldred of Goshen. “I have so much respect for the police and military.”

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Curran Jones Funeral Home in West Springfield. Funeral services will be held the following day at noon at the Grace Lutheran Church in West Springfield.

Officer McNab grew up in West Springfield and joined the Springfield Police Department in 2018.