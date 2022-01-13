SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The grandmother of the man that died after allegedly stabbing a police officer and was then shot by a Springfield officer will talk with 22News Thursday after reviewing bodycam footage of the incident.

According to Executive Director of the Pioneer Valley Project Tara Parrish, the family of Orlando Taylor III is scheduled to review the bodycam video Thursday afternoon with Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni. Following the review, Orlando’s grandmother, Earlene Taylor, will talk to 22News outside the Pan African Historical Museum at 4 p.m.

Watch Live at 4 p.m.

On Sunday morning, police were called to the Liberty Heights neighborhood for a report of a man pulling a knife on another person. Police found 23-year-old Orlando Taylor on Genesee Street but when police tried to investigate, they said the suspect stabbed one of the officers in the face.

Police said the injured officer fired two shots as the suspect charged at them again. Taylor was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died. The officer who was stabbed was released from the hospital Monday and will undergo additional surgery in Boston.

Authorities have not released the names of the officers involved. Mayor Sarno, State Representative Bud Williams and Commissioner Clapprood are calling on the Hampden County’s District Attorney to make the body camera footage public.