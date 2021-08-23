Boil water order in effect for Three Rivers after positive E. coli test result

This 2006 colorized scanning electron micrograph image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the O157:H7 strain of the E. coli bacteria. On Wednesday, May 26, 2016, U.S. military officials reported the first U.S. human case of bacteria resistant to an antibiotic used as a last resort drug. The 49-year-old woman […]

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A boil water order has been put in effect for the Three Rivers district of Palmer Monday after a water sample collected tested positive for E. coli.

According to the Three River Water Department, several collections were taken on August 17 and 18 and were tested for E. coli. The town’s water department received the results Monday, which showed a positive test for the bacteria.

E. coli is a bacteria that can make you sick if consumed, especially for people with weaker immune systems. It can appear in water systems when there is an increase in runoff water from heavy rain, a break in a water pipe, or a failure in water treatment.

Until further notice, Palmer residents in the areas of High Street, School Street, and Michael Lane in Thorndike, and all of Three Rivers are asked to boil their water before using for cooking or drinking. When boiling, let it boil for at least 1 minute before it is considered safe to use. Boiling the water will kill the bacteria.

Residents are also asked to discard any ice, beverages, uncooked foods and formula made with tap water on or after August 17.