WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Town of West Springfield has issued a boil water order notice for several locations for at least 48 hours due to a water main break in the area of Rogers Avenue and Gooseberry Road.

As a result of the break certain areas in Town have experienced dangerously lowered water pressure. Crews are working to isolate the area to conduct repairs.

The impacted area is the southwest corner of the Town and includes properties located:

South of Dewey Street and Amostown Road, to the Westfield River/Agawam boundary; and

West of Piper Road/Amostown Road/South Boulevard to the Westfield boundary.

People living in the affected area are advised to boil all water (or use bottled) before using it for drinking, food preparation, mixing baby formula, making ice, washing food or dishes, brushing teeth or any other activity involving the consumption of water. Information on the state’s advisory for drinking water boil orders and public-health orders can be found here.

Below is a map with full street listing of impacted areas, or go to the Town of West Springfield website.

When water is available in the impacted area, DO NOT CONSUME TAP WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and viruses in the water. Discard ice, juice, formula, and any food that was prepared using tap water in the impacted areas on or after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.