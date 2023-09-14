SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents of Springfield and Ludlow can begin drinking their tap water again, after the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission lifted their boil water order early Thursday morning.

In a news release, the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission notified 22News at around 5:00 A.M. that the order had been lifted, after all water samples collected on Tuesday and Wednesday tested negative for bacteria.

“We are pleased to report that it is no longer necessary to boil your water. We recognize the inconvenience this caused and thank you for your patience,” the release states.

The boil water order was issued after a major water main broke in a wooded area off St. James Avenue Tuesday afternoon, causing a loss of water pressure for customers in Springfield and Ludlow, as well as several streets in Wilbraham and a couple very small sections of East Longmeadow and Longmeadow.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is set to hold a news conference at 9:00 Thursday morning to provide an update on the repairs of the water main break, as well as the lifting of the boil water order.