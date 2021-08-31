Boil water order lifted for Three Rivers residents

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Three Rivers Water Department announced Tuesday that the boil water order has been lifted for residents in the nearby area.

Last week, the department put in a boil water order after several water samples collected on August 17 and 18 tested positive for E. coli. The department announced Tuesday that two clean samples were taken on August 29 and 30 from multiple sites throughout the water system. As a result, the boil water order has been lifted for residents of Three Rivers and nearby areas of Belchertown and Palmer.

The water department said chlorine will continue to be added to the water as part of the water treatment process.

E. coli is a bacteria that can make you sick if consumed, especially for people with weaker immune systems. It can appear in water systems when there is an increase in runoff water from heavy rain, a break in a water pipe, or a failure in water treatment.