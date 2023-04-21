WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The boil water order for a portion of households in West Springfield has been lifted after a water main break earlier this week.

The results of a second water test determined residents’ tap water is safe to drink. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has authorized the lifting of the requirement to boil water before consumption, effective immediately.

A water main break in the area of Rogers Avenue and Gooseberry Road happened on Tuesday afternoon. As a result of the break, certain areas in Town experienced dangerously lowered water pressure. Crews located the source of the break on Gooseberry Road and repaired the pipe on Wednesday. Water services were restored to all residents Wednesday but water pressure may have remained low for some time.

If you have any questions, please contact the Water Department at 413-263-3233.