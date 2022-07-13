CHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Water was restored in the town of Chester this past Sunday, however, the boil water order remains in place.

On Wednesday, residents who picked up clean drinking water told 22News that they’re grateful for this short-term solution, but want to see changes made so this doesn’t happen again.

Chester residents are still waiting for the green light to drink their tap water without having to boil it first.

The Hampden County town came together to help provide relief to those being impacted, distributing drinking water to community members.

“So we’ve been handing out cases of water we’re up to 20 pallets we’ve ordered Poland Springs has been amazing to us and that’s what we are doing tonight handing out water,” said Kathe Warden, Town Administrator of Chester.

Since Friday volunteers have been coming out and loading cars with cases of water as they await the boil water order to be lifted, which they hope will be by the end of the week. That image of the community is still on full display.

“We’re all working together to make it work. I’m hoping we get two in a row clean water samples so the state can lift the boil water requirement and we can go back to normal,” said Warden.

“I really feel like people are working together to solve the problem and serve our needs at the same time,” said Michele Kenney of Chester.

Kenney told 22News she believes this water system issue is a wake-up call.

“I’d like to see our select board and our water commissioners work together to come up with a long-term solution so that the water is in compliance clean and going forward we don’t have to wait for an emergency to look at these things,” said Kenney.

That boil water order is still in place, pending water testing results, which could be lifted as early as Friday.