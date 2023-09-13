SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission says the boil water order issued will remain in effect overnight.

David Charles has been impacted by the massive water main break in the city of Springfield. He’s now going to stores to buy gallons of water for his loved ones, because he knows its safe to drink. “Make sure you have extra water in your household, you just don’t know when something like this will happen again,” says Charles. “Be prepared as a family.”

Charles joins the countless number of Springfield and Ludlow residents, who are under a boil water order for the second straight night, which means boiling water for drinking, brushing teeth, and even washing dishes, until further notice.

Larry Cole of Springfield, also waiting for updates as repairs are underway to resolve this issue, “I said…’Wait a minute, it must be the water problem why everything’s all shut down’…and that’s what it was!”

And while the water main break has impacted Springfield families, businesses, and even the school system. Area hospitals say operations are running with disruption. A rep with Baystate Health, telling 22News that they are prepared for this type of event, with proper hygiene protocols, going on in a statement, saying in part, “We have and continue to take steps to ensure the safety of our patients and are open for business as normal at all Baystate Health locations.”

People in the impacted area are being advised NOT to drink water without boiling it first, for one minute, and letting it cool before drinking consumption. Anyone who drinks the contaminated water may become sick.

Bacteria sampling results are expected Thursday morning.