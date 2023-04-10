SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad was called to Davis Street Monday morning after a resident reported a suspicious tote.

At around 11 a.m., according to 22News reporter Kaalee Collins, a bomb squad truck, fire trucks, and ambulance were on Davis Street. The street was blocked off at Carew Street, heading in the direction of End Street.

A suspicious tote was found on a resident’s front lawn, according to Springfield Police Department’s spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad conducted the investigation, Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News the package was X-rayed, and was determined that no hazard was present.