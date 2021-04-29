Bon Jovi concert to be played at West Springfield Drive-in

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Drive-in is showing Bon Jovi on the big screen on May 22.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 12 p.m. and can be purchased on the Encore Nights website. The one-night-only show is playing at drive-in theaters all over the country on May 22nd and is a brand new, never-seen concert film built to watch at the drive-in.

The show, presented by Encore Drive-In Nights, will start at 8:30 p.m. and tickets start at $68 a car with up to six people per car. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert is for people of all ages.

The Bon Jovi concert will also be showed at the following drive-ins in Massachusetts:

Marshfield Drive-In in Marshfield

Mendon Twin Drive-In in Mendon

Topsfield Drive-In in Topsfield

The drive-in will be open this weekend for Friday, Saturday and Sunday shows featuring two double features. Screen one will show Tom and Jerry followed by the Croods 2 starting at 7:45 p.m. and screen 2 will show Godzilla vs. Kong followed by Mortal Kombat starting at 8 p.m.