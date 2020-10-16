Bondi’s Island Fire: Covanta releases statement

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bondi’s Island fire in Agawam that started at around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, is still smoldering and some fire departments are saying it could take days to full put it out.

The latest information from the company that operates the landfill is that the fire spread through the yard waste compost section of the site and not the landfill portion.

Convanta, the company that operates the facility says there is no active fire but there is smoldering in leaf and yard waste piles.

Convanta Statement

“Yesterday at approximately 12:45 p.m., a fire broke out at the leaf and yard waste compost operation at the Bondi Island landfill site in Agawam, MA that Covanta operates on behalf of the municipality of Springfield. The incident is currently contained with no active fire, but there remains some smoldering and smoke in the leaf and yard waste piles from extinguishing the fire. We are actively cooperating with fire department personnel and the City of Springfield to manage the incident and appreciate their support. The cause remains unknown but we do know that high winds led to the fire spreading quickly through the yard waste compost operation – the landfill portion of the site was not impacted. We will conduct an investigation to determine the cause incident and what steps might be taken to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.”

According to Springfield Fire Department, residents are encouraged to keep windows and doors closed and those with respiratory conditions are urged to stay indoors. The state hazardous materials team is monitoring air quality but have not heard of any hazardous burning.

Springfield city councilor, Michael Fenton is calling for a hearing for a response from Covanta directly about the fire.

“The concern that I have isn’t the fire it’s the smoke. It’s really impacted the quality of life and the air quality all across the region. I smelt it in my neighborhood many miles away, people were unable to exercise.” Michael Fenton, Springfield City Councilor

Fenton says he would like to hear what happened, how they intend to rectify the situation for the future, and any advice they have for the public regarding air quality.

Convanta and the state police are investigating to determine the cause of the fire and determining what steps need to be taken to prevent this incident in the future.