Bondi’s Island Landfill fire still burning four days later; Landfill to remain closed till Wednesday

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire that took place last week at Bondi’s Island is continuing to burn but firefighter crews said progress has been made toward completely putting it out.

Agawam Fire Captain Alan Sirois said a lot of progress was made Sunday and that the fire is 95 percent extinguished.

Crews at Bondi’s Island will downsize to about 30 firefighters Monday morning with the fire largely contained, but continuing to burn. As many as 81 firefighters assisted with the efforts last week.

Crews will remain at bondi’s island landfill, but large-scale equipment will be taken away Monday. Overnight, they scaled down to just two fire engines. Night crews will continue to monitor flare-ups over the next few nights.

The Springfield Department of Public Works announced it will remain closed for residential drop-off of yard waste material at least through Wednesday.

Curbside residential pick-up will continue as scheduled and yard waste collection that was scheduled for last Friday will be picked up Monday.