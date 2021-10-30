Boo Bash drive-thru returns to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A popular Halloween event returned to Springfield Saturday.

Once again, United Way of Pioneer Valley and Springfield’s Mayor Sarno invited families to the “Boo Bash,” a fun and easily-accessible Halloween event. Bags of candy, toys, and information on community resources will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Boo Bash drive-thru, initiated last year during the height of the Pandemic, proved to be equally popular Saturday in the TD Bank parking lot downtown. United Way Executive Director Paul Mina said he has no doubt the Halloween spirit is here to stay.

“We did some community outreach to see if it would be interested here and it was overwhelmingly positive,” Mina told 22News. “So far today we’re breaking last year’s record. I think we’re going to be doing this for a long time.”

“I like to see my children have a good time,” added Vanessa Foster of Springfield.

This was the second year of the Boo Bash event. It started last year as a COVID-friendly event.