HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you plan on dining out for New Year’s Eve celebrations, make sure to act fast as reservations are filling fast.

22News went to the Delaney House in Holyoke ahead of the very busy holiday weekend. We spoke with Head Chef, Paul Kestler, who told us preparations are underway to ensure a memorable time for their guests, “This is our last push to finish off the year. We like to go out with a bang. Everybody is primed up and ready to go and thank God we have a great team behind us because we are ready to roll.”

They added that people still have time to book a reservation if they want to ring in the new year at their restaurant. The Delaney House will also be hosting a live band this holiday weekend.