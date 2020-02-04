Book signing held for retired hockey player

Breaking News
AGAWAM, Mass (WWLP) – Retired hockey player and former part-owner of the Springfield Falcons, Bruce Landon held a book signing at Agawam Public Library Monday night.

He is promoting his new book “The Puck Stops Here-My Not So Minor League Life.”

The book is filled with stories about his experience in the hockey world, from playing the game to owning a hockey team. Landon said he never imagined writing a book until his late daughter encouraged him to.

“I started playing with it a little bit and then, unfortunately, she came down with cancer and I sort of put it on the back shelf I had no interest because it was going to be a father-daughter project. And when she got sick I didn’t want to do it but after one chemo session, she made me promise her I’d finish the book so I did,” said Landon.

All proceeds from books sales are donated to the Tammy Jacobson-Landon “I Can Hear You Now” Scholarship Fund at the Clarke Schools for Hearing and Speech.

