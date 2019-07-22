Boston-based organization teams up with Big Y to fight hunger in Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Boston-based organization is teaming up with Big Y to help feed the hungry in Hampden County.

The food rescue organization Lovin Spoonfuls said they hope to make a big difference in reducing food insecurity in Hampden County. Western Massachusetts now has a new organization working to fight hunger in the region.

Lovin Spoonfuls announced their Hampden County launch at the Greenwood Center in Longmeadow Monday.

The organization collects food from local Big Y stores and delivers it to local homeless shelters and food pantries.

Lovin Spoonfuls’ mission is to alleviate food insecurity in western Massachusetts.

“We have been working to come to Hampden County for a couple of years and the large part of the reason, unfortunately, it has the highest rate of childhood food insecurity in western Massachusetts,” said Lauren Palumbo, chief operating officer at the organization. “This region has been on our radar for some time.”

Lovin Spoonfuls transports and delivers meat, dairy products, and produce in this “refrigerated truck. An army of Rachel’s Table volunteers has been rescuing food in western Massachusetts for more than a quarter-century.

Director Jodi Falk told 22News they’ll continue to expand their efforts to feed residents in need.

“We deliver to 45 agencies right now and are expanding that, so, unfortunately, the need is great, and it takes all of us to do it,” said Falk. “It really takes a village to do that and we will continue to do that as long as we are here.”

22News has partnered with Rachel’s Table since the volunteer, driven organization first began helping to feed families in need 27 years ago.

Lovin Spoonfuls said they’ve already delivered more than 20,000 pounds of food to western Massachusetts residents this month.