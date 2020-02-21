Boston Bruins 13th annual PJ Drive held in Springfield to help children, teens living in foster care

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The 13th annual Boston Bruins PJ Drive was held at the new East Forest Park Brank Library in Springfield Friday afternoon.

Massachusetts libraries team up with the Boston Bruins to collect pajamas that will be donated to children and teens living in foster care during February and March. The drive benefits the Department of Children and Families Wonderfund and Cradles to Crayons.

The First Lady of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Lauren Baker, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, and Blades the Boston Bruins mascot were all at the kick-off celebration.