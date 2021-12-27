Boston Bud Factory files request with the City of Springfield on scoring for marijuana selection process

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Boston Bud Factory, which owns a marijuana dispensary in Holyoke, has filed a Freedom of Information Request with the City of Springfield. This comes weeks after Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst said an internal audit showed major errors in the scoring of applicants for the marijuana selection process.

The marijuana dispensary is asking the city, in accordance with Massachusetts Public Records Law (M. G. L. Chapter 66, Section 10), for documents related to Phase 2 of applications for marijuana dispensary in Springfield.

Frank Dailey of Boston Bud Factory sent 22News a statement that said, “I felt that Boston Bud Factory had a chance of being chosen in the first round, but if not then we certainly expected to be chosen in the second round. When we were not chosen in either round it certainly made me wonder how the submissions were scored.”

Dailey said his company submitted a proposal for a retail store in East Forest Park. Boston Bud Factory is looking to better understand the ranking process and scoring system, as well as which proposal was improperly scored.

Earlier this month, City Councilor Justin Hurst called on the Attorney General’s office and the Cannabis Control Commission to investigate any corruption that has taken place since marijuana was legalized in the state in 2016.

According to Hurst, the city of Springfield’s internal auditor found mistakes in the scoring of applicants in phase two of the marijuana selection process. Hurst said it highlighted a scoring error that was so incorrect that it placed a marijuana applicant who should have finished in fifth place in seventh place. This took the applicant out of the running for a host community agreement. Only the top six were rewarded an agreement.