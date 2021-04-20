Boston Bud Factory hosts 4/20 celebration

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – April 20 is commonly referred to as 4/20, a date which many people use to celebrate marijuana.

That’s just what dozens of people did on Commercial Street in Holyoke Tuesday evening. The celebration was hosted by Boston Bud Factory and held right outside the dispensary’s headquarters.

People from all over western Massachusetts came to listen to music, enjoy food, and of course, smoke for the occasion.

Amherst resident Julia Agron told 22News, “Everybody uses cannabis it’s not some weird shady seedy thing it’s something that should be out in public. You’d never be like don’t tell anyone we are smoking wine back here and cannabis needed to be treated the same way before it was legal and now it’s legal so we can celebrate that.”

This was the first time Boston Bud Factory hosted this event. But they do plan on continuing to celebrate in years to come.