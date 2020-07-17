Boston Bud Factory opens recreational dispensary in Holyoke

In this Friday, June 26, 2015 photo, an employee at the medical marijuana dispensary Kaya Shack displays different types of marijuana flowers sold at the shop in Portland, Ore. On July 1, recreational marijuana in Oregon is legal, but it’s likely customers won’t be able to buy the pot at medical dispensaries until October 1. […]

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Boston Bud Factory is opening a recreational dispensary in Holyoke Friday morning.

The dispensary is one of the first few locally owned dispensaries in Massachusetts and will open at 73 Sargeant Street in Holyoke privately from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and to the public at 11 a.m.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse will be at the opening for 10:15 a.m. 22News is covering the event and will bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Boston Bud worked to open the retail store after two years in the licensing process. They hold two licenses from the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission, one for the retail store and one for product manufacturing.

“This is an exciting day for Boston Bud Factory and everyone who has helped us along the way. There are many friends and family who have helped us make this dream come true, and we are extremely grateful for all of their support. The industry in Massachusetts is still developing and we hope to continue seeing more social equity and economic empowerment businesses opening across the state. As a small business, we hope to have a more relaxed and inviting atmosphere where people are comfortable asking questions and taking longer to figure out what products really suit their needs.” Frank Dailey co-owner of Boston Bud Factory

Co-owners Frank Dailey and Carlo Sarno are both long-time residents of western Massachusetts.