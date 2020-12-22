Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce among first-time nominees for 2021 Basketball of Fame

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul Pierce, center, acknowledges applause from the crowd during a timeout in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Boston. Pierce, a former Celtics player, played in what is expected to be his final game in Boston Sunday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Naismith Memorial Basketball of Fame on Tuesday announced the list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2021, including Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce.

The list includes first-time nominees Doug Collins, Michael Cooper, Howard Garfinkel, Lou Henson, Paul Pierce, Val Ackerman, Yolanda Griffith, and Lauren Jackson.

Candidates returning to the ballot include Chauncey Billups, Chris Bosh, Richard Hamilton, Bob Huggins, Ben Wallace, Jay Wright, Swin Cash, and Becky Hammon, among other fan favorites.

Finalists will be announced at NBA All-Star Weekend in early March and those elected would be unveiled at the NCAA Final Four in early April.

The Class of 2021 Enshrinement ceremony is scheduled to take place in Springfield in September 2021.

The Class of 2020 Enshrinement ceremony, which will honor Lakers star Kobe Bryant, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been rescheduled for May 13-15, 2021 at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

Tickets for the Enshrinement ceremonies and other events surrounding it will be available at a later date.