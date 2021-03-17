Boston Marathon icon Dick Hoyt dies at 80

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Boston Marathon icon and Holland resident Dick Hoyt has died at the age of 80.

Dick and Rick Hoyt had been a fixture of the Boston Marathon since 1981, when Dick first pushed his son, a quadriplegic with cerebral palsy, in the race for the first time.

The duo began doing other marathons around the country in 1977.

The Boston Athletic Association released the following statement:

“The B.A.A. is tremendously saddened to learn of the passing of Boston Marathon icon Dick Hoyt. Dick personified what it meant to be a Boston Marathoner, showing determination, passion, and love every Patriots’ Day for more than three decades. He was not only a fan-favorite who inspired thousands, but also a loyal friend and father who took pride in spending quality time with his son Rick while running from Hopkinton to Boston.

As a leader of Team Hoyt, Dick Hoyt and his son Rick quickly became Boston Marathon legends after their first run in 1980. Pushing Rick in a custom racing chair, Dick and Rick completed 32 Boston Marathons together, including a final finish in 2014. The pair’s bond and presence throughout the course became synonymous with the Boston Marathon. Team Hoyt’s 1,000th race together came at the 2009 Boston Marathon, and in 2015 Dick served as Grand Marshal of the race in recognition of his impact on the event and Para Athlete community.

Dick Hoyt was one-of-a-kind. We will sincerely miss Dick, and are keeping his many family and friends in our thoughts and prayers.”

Rick_Hoyt_won_t_compete_in_2019_Boston_M_0_20190411095441

Hoyt had to retire from running several years ago.

