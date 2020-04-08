Boston Pride cancels 2020 events due to coronavirus outbreak

Closings and Delays
Hampden County

by: Lianne Zana

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Boston Pride 50th Anniversary Parade and Festival has been postponed until next year.

Parade representatives announced Tuesday that the anniversary event will now take place on June 12, 2021, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The parade was originally scheduled for Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Organizers said the joint decision was made due to concerns over the health and well being of the community.

This week, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh implemented a curfew for residents to remain indoors from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

