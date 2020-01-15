Boston Red Sox seek new manager

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boston Red Sox need to find a new manager.

This comes just one day after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred implicated him and penalized the Astros for their part in this sign-stealing scandal.

Cora’s involvement dates back to when he was a bench coach in Houston for the 2017 World Series Champion Astros. Cora then led the Red Sox to the championship in 2018, in his first season as their manager. Manfred said Cora was among those who “originated and executed” aspects of the cheating scheme.

Cora is described by commissioner Manfred as “utilizing the replay review room to decode and transmit signs.” Cora said in a statement, that reads in part, quote:

I do not want to be a distraction to the Red Sox as they move forward . . . I will forever be indebted to the organization and the fans who supported me as a player, a manager and in my efforts to help Puerto Rico.”

Although Cora is no longer the manager, he could still have penalties from the MLB. The MLB is also still investigating the team and has not penalized them yet.

The Red Sox are scheduled to have a news conference Wednesday afternoon at Fenway Park at 1:00 p.m.