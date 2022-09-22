WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local business showed off their new facility in a unique way, hosting a car show Thursday evening.

The Boulevard Machine partnered with the western Massachusetts Chapter of NTMA to announce an Open House and Car Show. Boulevard Machine is a woman owned business that provides precision machined components.

22News spoke to President and CEO Susan Kasa about the big changes, “For us it was a good fit for employees, as well as for us to be closer to the Mass Pike, close to the highway, close to all of our finishing suppliers and knowing were in the hub of the Pioneer Valley which is a coordinator of precision making machinery facilities.”

Thursday’s show was located at Boulevard’s new facility at 326 Lockhouse Road in Westfield.