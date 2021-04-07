Bowe Elementary parents concerned following delayed return to in-person learning

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Parents of students at Bowe Elementary School are demanding communication and information after they were told their children would not be able to return to Bowe this school year.

Renovations to the school to meet air quality standards have not been completed yet. So now, kindergarten through third grade is being relocated to the high school.

And fourth and fifth grade will be relocated to Fairview Elementary School.

This evening over a dozen parents and teachers held a standout outside Chicopee City Hall during a school committee meeting.

Parents told 22News that they were informed at the end of march their children would not be able to return, and they are upset by the lack of communication and information given by the school district.

Rebecca Gent, Parent of a Bowe Elementary student told 22News, “We understand these are circumstances we cannot change and we have no control over but we do have control over the amount of communication and how we can relive the anxiety of these kids how we can make sure that they have the answer that they have teachers have the answers they have teachers have the supplies that they need.”

Those students will be returning to their new schools for full in person learning starting April 12..